Chitravathi reservoir area to be developed as tourist spot, says Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 2:06 am IST
AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) area will be developed as a famous tourist spot in view of the favourable climatic conditions in the hills, forest and riverbed.

He inaugurated the boating facility along with a restaurant at CBR, which has water throughout the year. It has sources of both Pennar and backwater Srisailam with a capacity of 10tmc-ft water located in YSR and Anantapur district borders at Parnapalli in Lingala mandal in Pulivendula assembly segment, the home turf of the CM.

Jagan Reddy was accompanied by deputy chief minister Amzad Bhasha, YSR district incharge minister A Suresh, MP Avinash Reddy, collector Vijayarama Raju and several MLAs. The PADA (Pulivendula Area Development Authority) spent `5.60 crore towards tourism development at CBR site.

Jagan along with other leaders and officials enjoyed boating in the CBR close to the deep forest and hillocks with natural beauty. The CM said the area would be developed as one of top tourist spots of the state.

The chief minister arrived by a special aircraft in Kadapa from Vijayawada on Friday and reached Parnapall by helicopter as part of a two-day visit of his Pulivendula assembly segment.

The  YSR lake view restaurant and park built at a cost of `4.10 crore along with the boating facility involving four speed boats and an 18-seat floating jetty boat were inaugurated at the CBR tourist spot. The PADA spent `1.5 crore on the boating facilities.

The chief minister also visited an exhibition held by the irrigation department of Kadapa explaining the rapid change in the farming sector in the area after Krishna water’s diversion to the drought-hit areas.

Later, the CM held a review meeting on the developmental activities in Pulivendula assembly segment, at Lingala.

YSR district collector Vijaya Ramaraju along with district officials and PADA team briefed the CM over the ongoing developmental activities. Jagan recalled that the people of Pulivendula were cooperating with him a lot as CM and after the demise of his father.

Jagan went to Idupulapaya guest house for the night's stay. He would attend the marriage of his PA Ravishankar Yadav’s daughter at a function hall in Pulivendula on Saturday and depart to Vijayawada.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


