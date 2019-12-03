Will ensure farm loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Ahead of the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, political parties have intensified their campaigning and are making bigger claims, promises and accusations against their opponents in order to woo voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand on Monday said that his party would ensure that farmer’s loans are waived off after Congress is elected to power.

He also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the Congress government in other states including Chhattisgarh. He said, “The face of Chhattisgarh changed after Congress was elected to power. BJP was busy acquiring tribal land for industrialists but it was the Congress which returned them. We will protect your land in Jharkhand. We also promise to waive off farmers loan”.

This was his first political rally in Jharkhand after the dates the of elections were announced.

Adding further, Rahul Gandhi said that the revenue generated from common people in the form of demonetisation and GST were distributed among big industrialists.

“During demonetisation, common man, poor and tribal people like you were standing in the queue. Did you see any industrialist standing in line? GST money was also distributed among only 15 industrialists of this country”, Rahul Gandhi said.

However, BJP national president Amit Shah, who was also in Jharkhand to address two political rallies on Monday raised the political pitch by blaming the JMM- Congress alliance for misleading people.

While addressing a rally, Mr. Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to give an account of his party’s development programme. He said, “I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi to give an account of his party’s developmental schemes for last 55 years while we are ready with what we did in the last five years in the state”.

The BJP chief also set 2024 deadline to complete the NRC process all across the country.