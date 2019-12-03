Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Will ensure farm loa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will ensure farm loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:47 am IST
He also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the Congress government in other states including Chhattisgarh.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Ahead of the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, political parties have intensified their campaigning and are making bigger claims, promises and accusations against their opponents in order to woo voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand on Monday said that his party would ensure that farmer’s loans are waived off after Congress is elected to power.

 

He also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the Congress government in other states including Chhattisgarh. He said, “The face of Chhattisgarh changed after Congress was elected to power. BJP was busy acquiring tribal land for industrialists but it was the Congress which returned them. We will protect your land in Jharkhand. We also promise to waive off farmers loan”.

This was his first political rally in Jharkhand after the dates the of elections were announced.

Adding further, Rahul Gandhi said that the revenue generated from common people in the form of demonetisation and GST were distributed among big industrialists.

“During demonetisation, common man, poor and tribal people like you were standing in the queue. Did you see any industrialist standing in line? GST money was also distributed among only 15 industrialists of this country”, Rahul Gandhi said.

However, BJP national president Amit Shah, who was also in Jharkhand to address two political rallies on Monday raised the political pitch by blaming the JMM- Congress alliance for misleading people.

While addressing a rally, Mr. Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to give an account of his party’s development programme.  He said, “I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi to give an account of his party’s developmental schemes for last 55 years while we are ready with what we did in the last five years in the state”.

The BJP chief also set 2024 deadline to complete the NRC process all across the country.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo: AP)

Indian Navy gets its first woman pilot Shivangi

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court’s interim stay on tree felling

Priyanka Gandhi

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house

Chandrakant Patil

Pankaja Munde not quitting BJP, says Chandrakant Patil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house

Priyanka Gandhi

Bullet train a burden on Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray

Centre seeks SC review on SC/ST creamy layer

Supreme Court of India

Vijayawada: Fastag empties cash faster – Excess toll

According to gazette notification 371 issued by the Ministry of Transport and Highways on February 18, 2013, the rate for light motor vehicle at Kalaparru toll plaza, taking 2008 as the base year, is Rs 0.65, which works out to Rs 40 for a one-way trip.

Honeytrap traced to media house

The evening newspaper also carried a story of a sleazy audio in which a purported retired bureaucrat is heard having sex on the phone with a woman accused in the scandal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham