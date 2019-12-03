Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Why Farmers in Karna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why Farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Gowda's daughter Amulya said that seeing the success of her father's trick, other villagers have also started doing so.
Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Shivamogga: A farmer in Karnataka says he has found a unique solution to protect his coffee and areca crop from the menace of monkeys.

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger.

 

He said that he decided to paint his dog after his earlier measures - using soft toys of tigers - failed to do get him the desired result.

"Earlier I used to bring soft toys (of tigers) from Goa and place them in my fields to scare away the monkeys. But in the long run, the colour of the toy would fade and the monkeys would return and damage the crop," he said, adding "Then I painted my dog Bulbul using hair dye to make him look like a tiger," Gowda told news agency ANI.

"I now take Bulbul to the fields twice a day - once in the morning and once in the evening. I have seen the monkeys run away at the sight of the dog resembling a tiger. The monkeys now refrain from entering my plantations," he said.

Gowda's daughter Amulya said that seeing the success of her father's trick, other villagers have also started doing so.

"Earlier we used to face a lot of problems due to the monkey menace. They used to destroy our crops. It was my father's idea to paint our dog like a tiger to scare away the monkeys. In our village everyone is appreciating and replicating my father's idea," said Amulya.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka, farmers, dogs, tigers
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


Latest From Nation

Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

Winter chill sets across North. Leh at -14, Delhi and J&K at 8 degrees on Monday

'God save India's economy: Chidambaram on BJP MP's GDP remark

Advocate Rajeev Dhawan who represented the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case on Tuesday claimed that he was sacked from the case. (Photo: ANI)

Rajeev Dhawan, who appeared for Muslim parties, sacked from Ayodhya case

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3. (Photo: ANI)

In India, a person becomes 'mad' after he becomes an MLA: Satya Pal Malik



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Winter chill sets across North. Leh at -14, Delhi and J&K at 8 degrees on Monday

Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

'God save India's economy: Chidambaram on BJP MP's GDP remark

In India, a person becomes 'mad' after he becomes an MLA: Satya Pal Malik

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala nun who protested against accused writes book on ‘sexual abuse by bishops’

A nun involved in protests against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has written an autobiography highlighting stories of sexual abuse by priests and bishops, a fact which she says

'Worked really hard,' says 33-year-old Chennai engineer who helped NASA

Shanmuga Subramanian, 33, found the debris from the Vikram moon lander that scientists had been looking for and helped guide them to the spot where it had crashed. (Photo: Twitter/ Rama)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham