Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Rajnath warns BJP MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath warns BJP MPs of Modi's dissatisfaction with absenteeism

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Singh asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Amit Shah tables Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)
 He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was raised at the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, with senior leader Rajnath Singh underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence at many times.

According to sources, Singh also asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, as he asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370.

 

Rejecting the opposition's criticism of the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, Singh asserted that the BJP has always worked to unite the country and its people.

Asking the BJP MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament as it was going to take up key bills in the coming days, he said the Prime Minister had time and again spoken against absenteeism among the parliamentarians but the issue persists.

Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, in her address, highlighted the efforts of her ministry in fighting malnutrition among pregnant women and infants, and said it had organised a record 3.5 lakh events in a month in this regard.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, bjp, amit shah, citizenship bill, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Shah was responding to concerns around security cover to members of the Gandhi family during an acrimonious debate on the amendment to the SPG. (Photo: ANI)

'Unlikely coincidence': Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's home

The man is a carpenter by profession while the woman a labourer and they both are Dalits. (Photo: Representational)

70-yr-old dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

Accusing the BJP of 'misusing' government machinery during the bypolls, he said people have decided to vote for the Congress in all 15 constituencies. (Photo: File)

Cong high command to decide on alliance with JD(S) after discussions: Siddaramiah

The Bill applies to any new or existing ship, which is registered in India, entering a port or terminal in India or the territorial waters of India. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha takes up Bill to regulate recycling of ships



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hema Malini calls for public-private partnership in school education

However,Hema Malini claimed that due to the negligence of the state governments the scheme could not be properly implemented. (Photo: LSTV/ANI)

Delhi's gangster demands non-veg food, ipod to pass time and maintain sanity in jail

Delhi’s gangster, Neeraj Bawana, ha sent a list of demands to superintendent which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison. (Photo: File)

Terror incidents down in Kashmir, infiltrations spike after Article 370 abrogation

Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31. (Photo: ANI)

Cops to register FIRs even if offence committed outside jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

This move is expected to have massive ramifications on the nation's political landscape. The step will be significant as the BJP is often portrayed as the party against reservation. (Phtoo: ANI)

17 killed by Chhattisgarh security forces were innocent, finds judicial probe

The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham