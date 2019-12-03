Victim not spared even during periods

Accused Sheik Shaboddin’s brother Sheik Sharfoddin with the silver bowl given by the rape victim just before she was raped and murdered in the Yellapatar village in Lingapur mandal in Kumarambheem Asifabad district, on Monday. (Photo: Pillalamarri Srinivas)

Yellapatar (KUMARAMBHEEM ASIFABAD): Police said Aparichita, 30, (name changed) who was raped by three men and murdered was on her period when the incident occurred on November 24. The trio said she pleaded with them to spare her but they did not listen. Her health condition was reported by her husband.

Aparichita who used to collect fallen hair in households and offer balloons and trinkets in exchange. She would sell the hair to traders.

Police said the accused had pushed her into bushes while was walking with a load of utensils, gagged and assaulted her near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

At the scene of the assault, bloodstains remained on the stones and dry leaves almost a week after the attack. Footwear said to belong to Aparichita still lay there.

The spot is just 100 metres from the government school at Ramnaik thanda. As it was a Sunday, the road to the school,was deserted.

It has now emerged that Aparichita had gone to the house of one of the perpetrators to give a container just two hours before the incident. The two families knew each other well. She had gone to the house to give a container to collect waste hair.

Accused Sheik Shaboddin’s elder brother Sheik Sharfoddin said he (Sharofuddin) was feeling guilty. He said the villagers especially the women and children, had good relations with Aparichita. Mr Sheikh Chand, the brother of Sheik Babu, another accused, said their family had failed to change his character and lifestyle.

The local police seem to have failed to keep a close watch on the three accused who had a criminal background. A section of villagers say that the family members of the accused used to protect them.