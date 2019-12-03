Pankaja Munde not quitting BJP, says Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: The suspense over Pankaja Munde’s next move has increased after the BJP leader removed the party name from her Twitter bio Monday. On Monday, Ms Munde removed all details from her Twitter bio, including the word “BJP” and the description of her political journey.

Incidentally, in her recent tweets, she also congratulated new chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sena MP Sanjay Raut further raised speculation by claiming that many leaders are keen on joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

In the event Ms Munde quits the BJP, it will be a big jolt for the party which is yet to get over the shock of losing power in Maharashtra.

Ms Munde has considerable clout among the OBC community. However, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil denied that Ms Munde is leaving the party.

“BJP leaders are in touch with Ms Munde. She is introspecting after her defeat. She may be having good family relations with the Thackerays but it does not mean she is joining the Sena,” he said.