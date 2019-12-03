Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Indian Navy gets its ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Navy gets its first woman pilot Shivangi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Shivangi joined operational duties at Kochi naval base and will be flying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.
Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo: AP)
 Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday got its first woman pilot, Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Shivangi.

A batch of three trainee officers, including SLt Shivangi, on Monday qualified as Dornier pilots and were awarded the coveted golden ‘wings’ at a simple ceremony held at INS Garuda. It signifies their qualification as naval aviators.

 

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command presented the ‘wings’ to the passing out officers.

Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Shivangi is the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy.

The award of the ‘wings’ marks the culmination of one year of flying training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, and Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 550, INS Garuda in Kochi. From here on, these pilots will join the Dornier Operational Flying Training course at INAS 550 from mid-January 2020, prior to joining an operational Maritime Reconnaissance squadron.

SLt Shivangi is from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was inducted into the Indian Navy under the Short Service Commission (SSC)-Pilot entry scheme, and was part of the 27th naval orientation course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

She was commissioned into the Navy in June last year. As part of her training, SLt Shivangi has flown Pilatus PC 7 Mk II, Basic Trainer at the Air Force Academy and completed Dornier Conversion with the Indian Navy at Kochi. She will continue her training at INAS 550, the Dornier squadron at INS Garuda, to become a fully operational pilot on Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) aircraft.

...
Tags: indian navy


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court’s interim stay on tree felling

Rahul Gandhi

Will ensure farm loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house

Chandrakant Patil

Pankaja Munde not quitting BJP, says Chandrakant Patil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court’s interim stay on tree felling

Supreme Court of India

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house

Priyanka Gandhi

Bullet train a burden on Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray

Centre seeks SC review on SC/ST creamy layer

Supreme Court of India

Vijayawada: Fastag empties cash faster – Excess toll

According to gazette notification 371 issued by the Ministry of Transport and Highways on February 18, 2013, the rate for light motor vehicle at Kalaparru toll plaza, taking 2008 as the base year, is Rs 0.65, which works out to Rs 40 for a one-way trip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham