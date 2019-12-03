Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Devendra Fadnavis ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Devendra Fadnavis made CM to transfer funds to Centre, alleges Hegde

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Ex-Maha CM rubbishes Anantkumar Hegde’s claim on central funds.
Devendra Fadnavis
 Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Just when it looked like the month-long political crisis in Maharashtra was a closed chapter, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde dropped a bombshell on Monday, claiming that Devendra Fadnavis was made chief minister for the second time only to prevent Rs 40,000 crore in Central funds that were meant for development from falling into the hands of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Mr Hegde claimed that Mr Fadnavis — in a bid to prevent the ‘misuse’ of the funds — had transferred the amount to the Centre just 15 hours after becoming chief minister despite lacking a majority.

 

“You all know that recently in Maharashtra for just 80 hours our person was chief minister, but soon Fadnavis resigned. Why did we have to do this drama? Didn’t we know, despite knowing we don’t have majority, why did he become CM? This is the question commonly everyone ask (sic),” Mr Hegde said speaking in Uttara Kannada district.

“More than about `40,000 crore was under CM’s control. If NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena come to power certainly that `40,000 cro-re would not have gone for development work and wo-uld have gone for different things,” he said.

“It was entirely planned earlier itself. Once we got to know about three parties forming government, it was decided that a drama has to be played out. So, adjustments were made and oath was taken by Fadnavis as CM. After oath within 15 hours, Fadnavis systematically ensured that the money reaches where it had to and protected it,” he said.

Mr Fadnavis, apparently embarrassed by the clai-ms, promptly issued a denial, stating that no major decision was taken during his second stint as chief minister.

However, the claims provided fresh ammunition to the Shiv Sena, which lashed out against its former ally and Mr Fadnavis. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Mr Fadnavis’ purported actions were “treachery against Maharashtra”. He said the state chief secretary would clarify on the issue.

...
Tags: devendra fadnavis


Latest From Nation

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo: AP)

Indian Navy gets its first woman pilot Shivangi

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court’s interim stay on tree felling

Rahul Gandhi

Will ensure farm loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi house

Priyanka Gandhi

Bullet train a burden on Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray

Centre seeks SC review on SC/ST creamy layer

Supreme Court of India

Vijayawada: Fastag empties cash faster – Excess toll

According to gazette notification 371 issued by the Ministry of Transport and Highways on February 18, 2013, the rate for light motor vehicle at Kalaparru toll plaza, taking 2008 as the base year, is Rs 0.65, which works out to Rs 40 for a one-way trip.

Honeytrap traced to media house

The evening newspaper also carried a story of a sleazy audio in which a purported retired bureaucrat is heard having sex on the phone with a woman accused in the scandal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham