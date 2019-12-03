Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Congress wants K Cha ...
Congress wants K Chandrashekar Rao to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:30 am IST
The Congress had in the morning raised the issue of the gang-rape-murder vociferously in both Houses of Parliament.
Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to hold a  demonstration and candlelight vigil in Hyderabad on December 4 in protest against the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian there.

The vigil will be organised by the All India Mahila Congress — the women’s wing of the party — and will be attended by Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and leaders of the Telangana Congress.

 

“We demand the resignation of the Telangana Chief Minister and time-bound punishment for the rapist-murderers,” Congress general secretary in-charge of Telangana R.C. Khuntia told this newspaper.

The Congress leader said that in addition to the Mahila Congress’s vigil and demonstration on December 4 in Hyderabad, the Youth Congress will hold protests across the country.

Members of the Telangana Congress, including Pradesh Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP M.A. Khan, later assembled at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament precincts and protested holding placards demanding justice for the victim.

Mr Uttam K. Reddy slammed Telangana state home minister Mahmood Ali for his purported “insensitive” remarks that Disha should have called the police instead of her sister, as well as the state police for initially delaying lodging a case.

Addressing a separate press conference, women Congress MPs said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani should show political will and lay out an emergency plan in this regard.

...
