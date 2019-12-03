Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 Chinese vessel enter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission, says Navy chief

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
The Indian Navy recently drove away a suspicious Chinese vessel operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair.
"Our stand is that if you have to work in our Exclusive Economic Zone, then you have to take our permission," he said while reacting to a question on why Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave Indian waters. (Photo: ANI)
 "Our stand is that if you have to work in our Exclusive Economic Zone, then you have to take our permission," he said while reacting to a question on why Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave Indian waters. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Navy drove away a Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 as it was operating in the Indian waters without permission.

"Our stand is that if you have to work in our Exclusive Economic Zone, then you have to take our permission," he said while reacting to a question on why Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave Indian waters.

 

The Indian Navy recently drove away a suspicious Chinese vessel operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair.

The Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was carrying out research activities in the Indian waters near Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft operating there, government sources had said.

Sources said the vessel could have also been used by the Chinese to spy on the Indian activities in the Island territory from where India can keep a close eye on the maritime movements in the IOR and South-East Asian region.

After the vessel was detected by the agencies and found out that it was carrying out research activities in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, an Indian Navy warship was sent there to monitor it.

Since laws do not allow foreign countries to carry out any research or exploration activities in the Indian EEZ, the Indian Navy warship asked the Chinese research vessel to move out of Indian waters.

The Chinese Shi Yan 1 vessel left Indian waters and moved to its other destination probably towards China, sources said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karambir singh, indian navy, port blair, indian ocean
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Shah was responding to concerns around security cover to members of the Gandhi family during an acrimonious debate on the amendment to the SPG. (Photo: ANI)

'Unlikely coincidence': Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's home

The man is a carpenter by profession while the woman a labourer and they both are Dalits. (Photo: Representational)

70-yr-old dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

Accusing the BJP of 'misusing' government machinery during the bypolls, he said people have decided to vote for the Congress in all 15 constituencies. (Photo: File)

Cong high command to decide on alliance with JD(S) after discussions: Siddaramiah

The Bill applies to any new or existing ship, which is registered in India, entering a port or terminal in India or the territorial waters of India. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha takes up Bill to regulate recycling of ships



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hema Malini calls for public-private partnership in school education

However,Hema Malini claimed that due to the negligence of the state governments the scheme could not be properly implemented. (Photo: LSTV/ANI)

Delhi's gangster demands non-veg food, ipod to pass time and maintain sanity in jail

Delhi’s gangster, Neeraj Bawana, ha sent a list of demands to superintendent which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison. (Photo: File)

Terror incidents down in Kashmir, infiltrations spike after Article 370 abrogation

Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31. (Photo: ANI)

Cops to register FIRs even if offence committed outside jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

This move is expected to have massive ramifications on the nation's political landscape. The step will be significant as the BJP is often portrayed as the party against reservation. (Phtoo: ANI)

17 killed by Chhattisgarh security forces were innocent, finds judicial probe

The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham