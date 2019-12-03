Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2019 17 die as wall flatt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

17 die as wall flattens 3 houses near Kovai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANANTH MATHIVANAN
Published Dec 3, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Rs 4 lakh each to families of victims.
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force personnel carry out rescue work at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam taluk, near Coimbatore, Monday. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force personnel carry out rescue work at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam taluk, near Coimbatore, Monday. (PTI)

COIMBATORE: In a heart-wrenching, worst rain-related tragedy this season, as many as 17 persons including 13 women and children, were killed after a huge compound wall collapsed over three houses at Mettuplayam near here in the early hours of Monday.

Accentuated by heavy rains at the foothills of Nilgiris in Mettupalayam late on Sunday night, a huge 25-ft high, 80-ft wide wall at Nadur AT Colony there suddenly collapsed over three tiled-roof houses around 3.30 am on Monday, hopelessly trapping its occupants.  

 

Police said while NE monsoon lashing Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, amid frequent, moderate rainfall for the past two months, resulting in minor landslide in the hills, many parts of the foothills at Mettupalayam, have been taking the brunt of the heavy rains in the last two days.

Sunday’s tragedy was fallout of acute wetness.

As the landscape was inclined, the compound wall fell over the houses beneath while the residents were sleeping; before they could get up hearing the huge sound, they were buried under the debris of both the collapsing wall and the side walls of their houses that crumbled along with it.

On information from  residents, fire fitting commandos and police rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations amid pouring rain. The bodies were sent to Mettupalayam GH for post-mortem. Expressing deep shock and pain at the tragedy, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The deceased included Gurusamy, Ramanathan, Anandha Kumar, Hari Sundha, Sivakami,  Oviyammal, Nathiya, Vaithegi, Thilagavathi, Arukani, Rukmani, Nivetha, Chinnammal and   Mangalammal.    

Mr. Palaniswami will be visiting Mettupalayam on Tuesday. The DMK leader M. K. Stalin will also be visiting the tragedy-struck town.

Meanwhile a group of the deceased persons’ relatives blocked the Ooty-Mettupalayam road on Monday, demanding `25 lakh as compensation for each affected family and legal action against the building owner who built the wall.

Police had a tough time pacifying the protestors till late this evening, when this report was filed. A pall of gloom has descended on Mettupalayam, even as further investigations are on.

In Chennai, Governor Banwarilal Purohit in a condolence message said, “I am shocked and grieved to hear about three houses collapsed in Nedur village in Mettupayalam taluk resulting in 17 deaths after a compound collapse due to heavy rain in the state. I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the families.”

...
Tags: wall collapsed, nilgiris
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


