Nation, Current Affairs

Violence in UP's Bulandshahr over cow slaughter, two killed

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Inspector Subodh Kumar, who was posted at the Syana Police Station, died in the violence, he said, but did not elaborate.
As tension prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bulandshahr: Violence broke here on Monday over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, leaving a police inspector and a youth dead as a mob went on a rampage here torching a police post and clashed with police, which opened fire to control the situation, officials said.

Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said the protesters from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire. Inspector Subodh Kumar, who was posted at the Syana Police Station, died in the violence, he said, but did not elaborate.

 

Police said a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sumit died of gun-shot wounds. The trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cow and its progeny in a jungle in Mahaw village, the ADG said.

Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police and senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge. As Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya arrived on the scene, protesters turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson. District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police had to open fire in self-defence. Meerut Divisional Commissioner Aneeta C Meshram said she was rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Tags: violence in up, illegal cow slaughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




