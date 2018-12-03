search on deccanchronicle.com
Terrorism limited to Kashmir now, says Rajnath Singh

Published Dec 3, 2018, 1:11 am IST
He also hit out at Islamabad for continuing to sponsor terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi: Looking to corner Pakistan on its oftrepeated claim of being a victim of terror, home minister Rajnath Singh suggested that Islamabad can ask India for assistance in case it is not able to deal with terrorism on its own. He also hit out at Islamabad for continuing to sponsor terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media in Jaipur on Sunday, the home minister said he wants to ask Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan if the US could help deal with terror and Taliban in Afghanistan, then Pakistan can very well seek help from India in handling terrorism if it feels it cannot deal with the menace on its own.

 

The home minister’s comments seem aimed at exposing Pakistan’s double-speak on terror as Islamabad, when cornered in global fora on fight against terror, gives the excuse that Pakistan itself is a victim of extremism and terrorism, but it continues to support terror strikes in India.

Slamming Pakistan for attempts to raise Kashmir issue, Mr Singh said J&K is not an issue between the two neighbours as the state is an integral part of India. “The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it,” Mr Singh said.

The home minister highlighted the fact that there has been a significant drop in terrorist attacks in the country ever since the NDA government came into power.
“I do not want to claim that terrorism has stopped, but no major terrorist incident has happened in the country in last four-and-a-half years,” Mr Singh said, adding that borders had also become safer since 2014.
 

...
