search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi for questioning his Hindu credentials

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
'I can never claim to be possessing this knowledge, only the 'naamdar' can do it,' the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, also accused the Congress of spreading lies. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, also accused the Congress of spreading lies. (Photo: ANI)

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Rahul Gandhi for challenging his Hindu credentials and questioned whether the Congress President wanted to seek votes in Rajasthan over this issue rather than the basic issues like electricity, water and roads.

Prime Minister Modi's comment came two days after Gandhi said that the former "doesn't understand the foundation of Hinduism" and asked "What kind of a Hindu is he?"

 

Gandhi had made the remarks in Udaipur while addressing a rally as part of campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Even the saints have never claimed that they know everything about Hinduism and Hindutva. This is such a mammoth subject that it is not possible for any human to acquire," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"I can never claim to be possessing this knowledge, only the 'naamdar' can do it," the Prime Minister said in reference to Gandhi, whom he calls by that name.

He went on to add, "During the elections, he (Gandhi) is saying that Modi has no knowledge (about Hinduism). Whether Modi has knowledge or not, will votes be cast in Rajasthan on this issue? Does Rajasthan want voting on electricity, water and roads or whether Modi has knowledge about Hinduism?"

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, also accused the Congress of spreading lies.

"In spreading lies, the Congress has become such a university where study of PhD starts on every admission. Whoever gets more marks in spreading lies, he gets new post and position," the Prime Minister said.

...
Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi, rajasthan assembly elections, bjp, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
 

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Violence in UP's Bulandshahr over cow slaughter, cop killed

As tension prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines: Admiral Lanba

He also assured the country that the Navy is keeping round-the-clock vigil on India's maritime domain. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Congress has no leader, policy or principles, says Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, 'I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Oppn disrupts Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala for fourth consecutive day

'This is a collusion between the Congress and BJP-RSS and a belated awakening,' Kerala CM Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)

Demonetisation no impact on black money, says OP Rawat

Rawat demitted office on Saturday and Sunil Arora took over as the new chief election commissioner on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham