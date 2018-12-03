search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn disrupts Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala for fourth consecutive day

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
BJP was agitating in front of the secretariat, Congress-led UDF MLAs were observing a 'Satyagraha' at the Assembly
'This is a collusion between the Congress and BJP-RSS and a belated awakening,' Kerala CM Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)
 'This is a collusion between the Congress and BJP-RSS and a belated awakening,' Kerala CM Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were Monday involved in a war of words in the state assembly over the Sabarimala Temple issue, leading to disruption of House proceedings for the fourth day.

Three UDF MLAs also began an indefinite 'Satyagraha' at the entrance of the House on the issue. As the war of words continued and Congress-led Opposition UDF MLAs began shouting slogans, the House was adjourned for the fourth day by Speaker P Sreeramakrishann.

 

Unlike previous days, the House even saw CPI(M)-led LDF members standing up from their seats and locking horns with opposition members, prompting the Speaker to warn both sides.

As soon as the Question Hour began, Chennithala informed the Speaker that the opposition was ready to cooperate in conducting House proceedings. He said three MLAs-V S Sivakumar (Congress), Parakkal Abdullah (IUML) and N Jayaraj (KC-M)-will observe an indefinite 'Satyagraha' at the portals of the Assembly as the government had not withdrawn prohibitory orders at Sabarimala and also demanding more facilities for pilgrims.

The chief minister said he had thought the opposition would make such an announcement earlier itself in the light of the BJP having decided to shift its agitation in front of the Secretariat from Monday.

"This is a collusion between the Congress and BJP-RSS and a belated awakening," Vijayan said.

While the BJP was agitating in front of the secretariat, the Congress-led UDF MLAs were observing a 'Satyagraha' at the Assembly, he said.

Taking a dig at the UDF, Vijayan even said they were following the stand taken by BJP chief Amit Shah rather than that of their leader Rahul Gandhi on the Sabarimala issue.

Hitting back at Vijayan, Chennithala said the opposition does not need the chief minister's permission to decide when to launch their agitation. He alleged RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri had been "given charge of the home department" at Sabarimala to control the frenzied devotees last month when a 52-year-old woman was attacked at the hill shrine.

The leader also alleged an RSS outfit had been given charge of "Annadanam", the free meal scheme at Sabarimala and C P Sugathan, who had protested against entry of young women, had been made joint convener of the 'Women's Wall', planned by the LDF government on January 1.

Stung by the chief minister's allegations, opposition members trooped to the well of the House and placed a black banner in front of the Speaker's dais blocking his vision.

 

 

As they did not heed to the Speaker's repeated requests to go back to their seats and continued to raise slogans against the chief minister, some angry members of the treasury bench even attempted to move to the well of the House but were dissuaded from doing so by the other ruling Front members. An angry Speaker hurriedly scrapped the submission and calling attention motions, took up other businesses and adjourned the House for the day within 21 minutes.

Opposition members later moved out of the assembly hall raising slogans. The three MLAs later began the indefinite 'Satyagraha' at the portals of the assembly demanding the withdrawal of prohibitory orders and other restrictions imposed by the police in and around the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Chennithala later told reporters the chief minister had allegedly passed on a chit to the Speaker asking him to stop the House proceedings to prevent the opposition from raising nepotism charges against local administration minister K T Jaleel.

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa has been witnessing protests by devotees and right-wing activists against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.

...
Tags: kerala assembly, sabarimala row, sabarimala temple, pinarayi vijayan, congress, cpi(m)
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
 

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation no impact on black money, says OP Rawat

Rawat demitted office on Saturday and Sunil Arora took over as the new chief election commissioner on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

If world's tallest statue can be made, why not Ram Temple, asks RSS leader

He also claimed that a past government had promised about handing over the disputed piece of land to the Hindu community. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi's air quality 'very poor', pollution likely to rise

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' and at present there is 'insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Koregaon-Bhima violence: SC directs Maharashtra govt to submit chargesheet by Dec 8

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, was hearing an appeal of the state government against a Bombay High Court order refusing to extend the time limit of 90 days for filing the probe report. (Photo: File)

Capt Amarinder fatherly figure, will sort out myself, says Navjot Sidhu

Realising the gravity of the unsavoury remark, Sidhu said: 'You don't want to wash dirty linen in public. He (Capt Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure, I love him, I respect him; I will sort it out myself.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham