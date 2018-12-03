search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha: Shelter home sealed after minor inmates accuse officials of sex harassment

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Fact-finding team of Odisha BJP, led by head of Mahila Morcha, visited the shelter home but it had already been sealed and inmates shifted.
Some minor inmates of the shelter home accused the officials of sexual harassment, following which district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officers and Child Protection Officer (CPO) raided the shelter home and later filed a complaint at Sadar Police station, here. (Representational image)
 Some minor inmates of the shelter home accused the officials of sexual harassment, following which district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officers and Child Protection Officer (CPO) raided the shelter home and later filed a complaint at Sadar Police station, here. (Representational image)

Dhenkanal (Odisha): The Dhenkanal Police has sealed a shelter home run by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in view of the sexual harassment allegations levelled by inmates.

Some minor inmates of the shelter home accused the officials of sexual harassment, following which district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officers and Child Protection Officer (CPO) raided the shelter home and later filed a complaint at Sadar Police station, here.

 

Dhenkanal's Sadar Police arrested the Project Director, Assistant Director and Managing Director in of the shelter home connection with the case.

"Three teams have been formed to probe the matter, inmates are also being questioned. A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. There is no means of religious conversion, here are all children are from a different religion," said Santosh Nayak, Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, the inmates of the shelter home have been shifted to a nearby childcare centre.

A fact-finding team of Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led by the president of the Mahila Morcha, Prabhati Parida also visited the shelter home to meet inmates and locals. However, concerned the shelter home was sealed and the inmates were shifted to some other place before their arrival.

"This is shocking that concerned authorities closed the shelter home and shifted the inmates to somewhere undisclosed place in a hasty manner to hide the truth. We condemn the move of the administration and we demand that the administration should disclose the location and fair inquiry should take place" said BJP leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

...
Tags: shelter homes, odisha shelter home




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Night owls at high risk of heart disease, diabetes, says study

The human body runs on a 24-hour cycle which is regulated by our internal clock, which is known as a circadian rhythm, or chronotype.
 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmir issue will resolve the day India, Pak become friends: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah rejected the suggestion that the Central government has turned down the autonomy demand. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu needs ‘mental check-up’, says KCR

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao warned that if the Peoples Front won the elections, the power centre would be shifted from Hyderabad to Delhi and Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to address meet at LB stadium today

PM Narendra Modi

Rs 70 lakh for Desam candidate seized

Saifabad ACP C. Venu Gopal Reddy said, the man identified as P. Shiva Kumar, director of Bhavya Cements, was carrying the cash in his car along with driver Syed Khaja when he was stopped late on Sunday night.

Depletion to hit GDP by 2030

The index pointed out that around 600 million Indians faced high to extreme water stress and about 2 lakh people died every year due to inadequate access to safe water.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham