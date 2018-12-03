search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New Delhi's air quality 'very poor', pollution likely to rise

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall AQI of 314, which falls in the 'very poor' category.
The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' and at present there is 'insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' and at present there is 'insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" categories Monday due to local pollutants as authorities predicted further rise in the pollution level.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall AQI of 314, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 is considered to be "severe".

 

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is "very poor" and at present there is "insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi".

"It is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said. Local emissions include pollutants from vehicles, construction activities and garbage burning, among others. Earlier, authorities had said that vehicular emissions contribute to 40 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi.

The CPCB said in 19 areas of the national capital the air quality was in the "very poor" category, while in six areas it was recorded in the "poor" category.

The PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 174 and the PM10 level at 358, it said. Ghaziabad and Noida recorded "very poor" air quality. In Faridabad and Gurgaon, the air quality was "poor" and "moderate" respectively, the CPCB data showed. Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week but on Saturday it had improved to "poor" category for a brief period.

It again slipped into "very poor" category Sunday, the authorities said.

...
Tags: delhi air quality, cpcb, air quality index, safar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
 

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.
 

25 million set top boxes to get Alexa’s voice control

The MyBox solution enables cable and DTH operators to bring Alexa to compatible, pre-existing set-top boxes. Paired with MyBox’s hub and microphone-equipped remote control, customers will have access to Alexa and the ability to control smart home devices, play music, shop for household goods, and more – hands-free.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Koregaon-Bhima violence: SC directs Maharashtra govt to submit chargesheet by Dec 8

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, was hearing an appeal of the state government against a Bombay High Court order refusing to extend the time limit of 90 days for filing the probe report. (Photo: File)

Capt Amarinder fatherly figure, will sort out myself, says Navjot Sidhu

Realising the gravity of the unsavoury remark, Sidhu said: 'You don't want to wash dirty linen in public. He (Capt Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure, I love him, I respect him; I will sort it out myself.' (Photo: ANI)

It's our daughter's marriage: Bareilly celebrates Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur. (Photo: AP)

Don’t be fooled, PM Modi, KCR, Owaisi are one: Rahul Gandhi to Telangana

'Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Gujarat riots: SC to hear Zakia's plea against clean chit to PM Modi in January

Zakia Jafri challenged the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham