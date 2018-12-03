search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

I'm Telangana's 'agent', not of BJP or Congress, says KCR

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 6:31 pm IST
'He (PM) says KCR is Sonia Gandhi's agent. Rahul comes and says KCR is 'B' team of Modi. Then, whose agent am I ?' Rao asked.
'I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...,' the caretaker chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)
 'I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...,' the caretaker chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said Monday he was only an "agent" of the people of Telangana and not anyone else's, amid accusations that he was the BJP's "B team" and also the Congress' "agent".

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) says KCR is Sonia Gandhi's agent. Rahul Gandhi comes and says KCR is (the) 'B' team of Narendra Modi. Then, whose agent am I ? What is this story of agents?" Rao asked.

 

"I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...," the caretaker chief minister said, while addressing a rally at Kodad town in Suryapet district. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Modi, Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

He also claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was the BJP's "B team" and Rao "operates" as Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp". "Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote," the Congress chief tweeted.

Modi had last Tuesday called the Congress and the TRS two sides of the same coin. Addressing a rally in Telangana, he recalled Rao's "apprenticeship" with the Congress and claimed they were playing a "friendly match" in the Assembly polls.

At the Kodad rally, Rao also criticised Modi's alleged comments that there is a power shortage in Telangana. The caretaker chief minister claimed that the country had been able to use only 30,000 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water though 70,000 tmc of water is available. "40,000 TMC water is merging with the sea."

He claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country which gives 24-hour free power to farmers. "Narendra Modiji, your government is there in 19 states. Are you giving 24 hours free power to farmers in any of the states?" Rao asked.

Telangana goes to polls on Friday.

...
Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, bjp, congress, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
 

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi for questioning his Hindu credentials

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, also accused the Congress of spreading lies. (Photo: ANI)

Violence in UP's Bulandshahr over cow slaughter, two killed

As tension prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines: Admiral Lanba

He also assured the country that the Navy is keeping round-the-clock vigil on India's maritime domain. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Congress has no leader, policy or principles, says Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, 'I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Oppn disrupts Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala for fourth consecutive day

'This is a collusion between the Congress and BJP-RSS and a belated awakening,' Kerala CM Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham