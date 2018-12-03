search on deccanchronicle.com
J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. Firing has been stopped at present and a search is underway.
 This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week. (Representational image)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Sangran village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists. The police stated that no collateral damage took place during the encounter.

Further details are awaited. 

...
Tags: j&k encounter, shopian encounter, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




