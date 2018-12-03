J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week. (Representational image)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Sangran village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. Firing has been stopped at present and a search is underway.

This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists. The police stated that no collateral damage took place during the encounter.

Further details are awaited.