EC dismisses EVM tampering claims by Congress

Bhopal: Chief electoral officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh V.L. Kanta Rao on Sunday dismissed Congress’ charges of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at some places in the state after the November 28 Assembly elections.

“Complaints of EVM tampering have been received from Sagar, and Khargone. But, all the complaints were proved to be false after examination of the EVMs,” Mr Rao told reporters here.

In another development, the ruling BJP castigated the Congress for raising “false alarms” on EVM tampering, saying that the Opposition party was preparing the ground to attribute its imminent defeat in the November 28 Assembly elections in the state to voting machines.

“They always saw wrong in EVMs when they face defeat in the elections. Congress attributed their victory in assembly elections in Punjab to lack of Narendra Modi wave, but blamed EVMs when the party was routed in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections”, state public relations minister Narottam Mishra quipped.

Congress however asked its local workers to keep ‘round-the-clock’ vigil at the EVM store rooms particularly in Bhopal and Indore, considered as BJP bastions.

Congress workers were seen standing guard at the places for 24 hours.