Congress has no leader, policy or principles, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Amit Shah accused the Congress of playing with the security of the country for vote bank politics.
Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, 'I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Chittorgarh: BJP chief Amit Shah Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not declaring the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan, saying the Congress is a party which "does not have a leader, policy or principles" while the BJP is a party of "patriots" led by Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, “I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.”

 

“On the one hand there is a group of patriots under the leadership of Narendra Modi and on the other hand there is a group which doesn't have a leader, policy and principles,” he said attacking the Congress.

He accused the Congress of playing with the security of the country for vote bank politics. People in the Congress see politics in surgical strikes and they stand in support of intruders in the country, he charged.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has worked to make the country secure, he added. He hailed development works and public welfare schemes implemented by the Vasundhara Raje government in the state.

“Today, BJP's saffron flag is fluttering with pride on 70 per cent of the country's land area,” he said.

Shah said that BJP was like "Angad's foot" in Rajasthan which nobody can dislodge. According to the Ramayana, Angad was a monkey prince who planted his foot in demon king Ravana's fortress Lanka. No one, including Ravana, was able to move his foot.

Assembly polls for 199 seats of the total 200 seats in Rajasthan are due on December 7. Electioneering will conclude on December 5 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.

Tags: amit shah, rahul gandhi, congress, pm modi, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan




