It's our daughter's marriage: Bareilly celebrates Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Bareilly mayor Umesh Gautam hosted a cultural programme at a private university to celebrate the occasion.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur. (Photo: AP)
Bareilly: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur and people from the actor's hometown Bareilly celebrated the occasion with sweets and fireworks.

Parameshwar Rai Pandey, who is the caretaker of the ancestral house of Priyanka in Bareilly said, "Despite not getting any invitation of their bitiyaa's (daughter’s) marriage, people of the city illuminated their houses with fairy lights and distributed sweets to celebrate the moment on Saturday."

 

Crackers were burst and people danced to different songs, Pandey added.

Priyanka's mother Madhu told PTI, "Through caretaker Parameshwar Pandey, I came to know that people in Bareilly are celebrating Priyanka's marriage, and I am proud of the residents."

"No wedding cards for Priyanka-Nick wedding were printed. Only selected persons were invited through phone. We are getting congratulatory messages from people of Bareilly. Owing to busy schedule, I am not able to say thanks. Thanks will be conveyed to all as soon as we get time," she added.

Owner of a chaat shop in Bareilly's Civil Lines, Chaman Kumar said, "To celebrate the wedding of Priyanka, a party has been organised for poor children."

Madhvi Mishra who had taught Priyanka in Army School conveyed her congratulations to the newlyweds.

Bareilly mayor Umesh Gautam hosted a cultural programme at a private university to celebrate the occasion.

The city has been the workplace of Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra and mother Madhu. The actor received her initial schooling from Bareilly's Army School. Before shifting to Mumbai, Priyanka's parents used to run Kasturba Hospital in Bareilly.

...
