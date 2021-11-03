Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2021 There should be no l ...
There should be no laxity in ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on the need to maintain a good pace of COVID-19 vaccine administration and said that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister today held a review meeting to discuss the progress of COVID vaccination.

 

"Progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers worked a lot, walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after 1 Billion, a new crisis can come," the Prime Minister said.

"They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end. So, I would want that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive," he added.

The meeting was held virtually with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The meeting included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

 

The Prime Minister interacted with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

...
