Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala over next few days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

"Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity is likely over south Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep during 02nd-06th November and over Karnataka during 03rd-06th November 2021," it said.

Isolated rainfall has been predicted over Telangana and Lakshadweep, Rayalseema, Odisha, over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and other areas as well, it added.