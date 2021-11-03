Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2021 Rains likely in part ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala over next few days

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Isolated rainfall has been predicted over Telangana, Rayalseema, Odisha, over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and other areas as well
A flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

"Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity is likely over south Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep during 02nd-06th November and over Karnataka during 03rd-06th November 2021," it said.

 

Isolated rainfall has been predicted over Telangana and Lakshadweep, Rayalseema, Odisha, over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and other areas as well, it added.

...
Tags: india meteorological department (imd), andhra pradesh rains, telangana rains, kerala rains, tamil nadu rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

There should be no laxity in ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi

The ED had arrested Ali in April 2017 after filing a case against him and others under the PMLA. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Chennai court convicts man of money laundering, sentences him to 7 years' RI

Kerala Public Service Commission (Social media)

'Kerala PSC may take suitable steps for candidates who missed tests due to disasters'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Municipal Corporation workers fumigate a locality for prevention against dengue, malaria and chikungunya. (Photo: PTI/File)

India reports 11,903 new Covid cases, 311 daily fatalities

In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic. (Photo: AP)

Baby kidnap case: Kerala HC postpones case to November 8 to await Anupama decision

Kerala High Court (PTI)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->