Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2021 Own oxygen plants fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Own oxygen plants for AP hospitals for Corona third wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Many healthcare centres in Vijayawada and Guntur have chosen environment-friendly oxygen plants
AP government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients. (AP file photo)
 AP government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients. (AP file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Hospitals in AP are gearing up to face the likely Covid19 third wave by improving their facilities, including for oxygen supply to seriously-infected patients. The shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country had led to many deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

To cope with similar situations in future, several hospitals are installing oxygen plants that will save lives during emergency situations. The state government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients.

 

According to hospital managements, many healthcare centres in Vijayawada and Guntur have chosen environment-friendly oxygen plants and started installing them in their premises. Krishna Menon, representing Vemri India Overseas Private Ltd, which is one of the suppliers of oxygen plants, said environment-friendly oxygen plants would be installed in ten hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur now and more hospitals would be drawn into the scheme later.

Oxygen plants that promise 96 per cent purity are portable and can be installed anywhere based on space, demand and weight.

 

The installation can be done under five or more modules, which would be on par with the bigger oxygen plants. This would save the Covid-infected and other patients during emergencies, Menon said.

...
Tags: oxygen plants, ap oxygen supply, healthcare centres, ap covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR tight-lipped over Shah’s Tirupati meet; Jagan to attend

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR all set to take damage control measures post-Huzurabad debacle

Covaxin was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)

People have won against KCR’s arrogance, says Rajendar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drugs control committee extends shelf life of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to 12 months

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

PM Modi urges officials to create awareness to remove COVID vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Municipal Corporation workers fumigate a locality for prevention against dengue, malaria and chikungunya. (Photo: PTI/File)

India reports 11,903 new Covid cases, 311 daily fatalities

In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic. (Photo: AP)

Baby kidnap case: Kerala HC postpones case to November 8 to await Anupama decision

Kerala High Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->