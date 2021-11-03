Own oxygen plants for AP hospitals for Corona third wave

VIJAYAWADA: Hospitals in AP are gearing up to face the likely Covid19 third wave by improving their facilities, including for oxygen supply to seriously-infected patients. The shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country had led to many deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

To cope with similar situations in future, several hospitals are installing oxygen plants that will save lives during emergency situations. The state government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients.

According to hospital managements, many healthcare centres in Vijayawada and Guntur have chosen environment-friendly oxygen plants and started installing them in their premises. Krishna Menon, representing Vemri India Overseas Private Ltd, which is one of the suppliers of oxygen plants, said environment-friendly oxygen plants would be installed in ten hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur now and more hospitals would be drawn into the scheme later.

Oxygen plants that promise 96 per cent purity are portable and can be installed anywhere based on space, demand and weight.

The installation can be done under five or more modules, which would be on par with the bigger oxygen plants. This would save the Covid-infected and other patients during emergencies, Menon said.