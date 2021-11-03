8 shutters of Mullaperiyar dam raised as overnight rains increase water level

Idukki: After closing down five shutters of Mullaperiyar dam a day before, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday opened 8 shutters of the reservoir as heavy rains overnight increased the water level there.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has written a letter, on the issue, to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin who has responded with an assurance that interests of both states would be safeguarded.

The Kerala CM was responding to queries raised regarding the 126-year-old dam during the assembly session on Wednesday.

The eight shutters of the dam were raised by 60 centimeters (cm) by Tamil Nadu in the first half of the day, the Idukki district administration said in a release.

A total of 3,981 cusecs of water is being released from the dam, it said and added that the water level at noon was 138.95 feet.

Kerala had already taken precautions, like relocating people living downstream of the dam, before its shutters were opened on October 29 morning.