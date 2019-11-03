Two govts are tapping my phone, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Levelling an explosive allegation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that her phone was being tapped by two governments, including one ruled by the BJP.

She also accused the Centre of getting the spy software from NSO Group of Israel for surveillance on the politicians and bureaucrats.

Banerjee observed that no mode of communication has been safe in the country due to intense surveillance and spying by various state governments and the Centre, despite provisions of freedom of speech in the Constitution.

She appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the “serious situation”, which has emerged over surveillance recently.

“My phone was tapped. I know that because I have that information and I have the evidence with me. The government knows about it as the government itself has done it. Even the state government did it. I know which state governments they were. But, without knowing the details, I cannot tell you,” the Trinamul supremo said in the afternoon on the sidelines of Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.

Lashing out at the Centre and some state governments, Banerjee reasoned, “The phones of all the IAS and the IPS officers and politicians are being tapped. None are spared.”

She added, “This is happening at the behest of the Central government and two state governments. It is wrong. You can not intrude on people’s privacy. Freedom of press exists in our country. We have azadi (freedom) guaranteed in the Constitution. But what freedom are we in now that we cannot even talk,” she asked.

Expressing her anguish, the Trinamul chief told the media, “Even if we talk, it is recorded and someone listens to the recording. You also talk among yourselves on Whats-App. Earlier, WhatsApp was safe. But the agencies can access it also through NSO’s spyware. Be it landline or mobile or WhatsApp or others, nothing is safe.”

Sending a message to Modi, she said, “It is only spying which is continuing. It is a very serious situation. I will request the Prime Minister to take care of it. It is a fact that NSO has supplied it to the governments.”