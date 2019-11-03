Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 Two CPM workers dist ...
Two CPM workers distribute Maoist literature, nabbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Those arrested are Alan Shuhaib, a law student and Taha Fazal, a journalism student. The duo claim that police have not seized any material from them.
Police also raided their homes and claimed seizure of Maoist literature.
 Police also raided their homes and claimed seizure of Maoist literature.

Kozhikode: While the LDF government is under fire for the ‘encounter’ killings of Maoists, the police on Saturday arrested two young CPM workers under a stringent anti-terror law for allegedly distributing Maoist literature.

Taken them into custody on Friday evening, the police recorded their arrest on Saturday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and produced in a court which remanded them in judicial custody for a fortnight. Those arrested were Alan Shuhaib, 19, a law student and Taha Fazal, 20, a journalism student, at Kannur University. Police also raided their homes and claimed seizure of Maoist literature.

 

Interestingly, both are members of Meen-chantha and Parammal branch committees of CPM in the city and they hail from families loyal to the ruling party.

Alan is the son of Shuhaib and Savitha Madathil, sister of actor Sajitha Madathil. The cops said they took the duo into custody from Pantheerankavu with pamphlets against the killings.

Sources in the police said that they had visual evidence against them shouting pro-Maoist slogans and distributing their pamphlets.

At the court, both told reporters that police had seized no such materials from them.

“We were taken into custody under false charges,” said Alan.

Their relatives, party members and friends are clueless about their alleged Maoist links. An inquiry at the Palayad Centre of Kannur University failed to establish any of the police claims.

...
