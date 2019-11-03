Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 Priyanka's phon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka's phone also hacked through WhatsApp spyware, claims Cong

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 5:21 pm IST
The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message.
Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked.

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message. "I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, responding to a question about Praful Patel and Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

 

Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: whatsapp, priyanka gandhi vadra, snooping row
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The student activists of the CPI(M), in their early 20s, were arrested in Kozhikode on Saturday morning. (Photo: Representational)

UAPA on students: UDF demands CM's resignation, CPI(M) blames police

The CJI said that prior to NRC enormous amount of guesswork was there regarding number of illegal immigrants which 'in turn fuelled panic, fear and vicious cycle of lawlessness and violence.' (Photo: File | PTI)

'Base document for future': CJI Gogoi defends exercise of NRC in Assam

'I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. J&K is a peaceful and good place now which is on the path of progress. The leadership there is non- controversial. They are doing their work very well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful way,' Malik said. (Photo: ANI)

Satya Pal Malik takes oath as Goa governor, Mridula Sinha replaced

'Tomorrow morning the Congress will submit an audiotape of Yediyurappa to the Supreme Court,' said Rao, while speaking to media persons. (Photo: ANI)

'Congress will submit audio tape of Yediyurappa to SC': Dinesh Gundu Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Incessant rain damage crops in Aurangabad

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Aurangabad is likely to receive one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms in the next week. (Photo: Representational)

Sand scarcity issue: JSP to take out long march against Andhra govt today

The protest march will begin from Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem Junction and will proceed towards Rama Talkies, Asilmetta, RTC Complex, GVMC building. (Photo: File)

EC appoints special expenditure observer for Jharkhand polls

Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo: File)

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Defence Minister of Uzbekistan

The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI)

Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham