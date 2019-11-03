Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 Rajnath Singh holds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Defence Minister of Uzbekistan

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
This was the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Uzbekistan in about 15 years.
The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI)
 The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI)

Tashkent: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral consultations with Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov, during his visit to Tashkent.

This was the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Uzbekistan in about 15 years.

 

According to a government release, during the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the enhanced level of defence engagement between India and Uzbekistan since the visit of the then Defence Minister of Uzbekistan to India in September 2018.

This enhanced level of engagement is reflected in the first-ever meeting of the JWG on Defence Cooperation in February 2019, visit of Defence Secretary of India in March 2019 and the first-ever Defence-Industry Workshop organised in Tashkent in September 2019.

India has offered a concessional line of credit of USD 40 million for procurement of goods and services by Uzbekistan from India.

The direct exchanges related to training, capacity building and education between the Armed Forces on both sides has also witnessed a significant upswing.

The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

This would be based on higher level of mutual trust and respect between the two countries and on their shared views and approaches on a range of regional and international issues, including promoting regional stability and security and combatting extremism and terrorism.

Following the meeting, the two sides concluded an MoU on cooperation in the field of Military Medicine between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

In the coming days, the sides will continue discussions at the expert level to further enhance their exchanges in this sphere.

"Two Institution-to-Institution MoUs on training and capacity building between institutes of higher military learning of the two countries were also signed. The MoU is a byproduct of interactions emanating from the MoU on Military Education signed between the two countries in October 2018," it informed.

The two defence ministers also witnessed the first-ever exchange over a video-link between College of Defence Management in Secunderabad and Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

The Defence Minister and his Uzbek counterpart jointly presided over the 'curtain raiser' of the first-ever India-Uzbekistan Joint Exercise 'Dustlik 2019' on November 3, 2019.

The exercise will be conducted from November 4 to 13, 2019 at Chirchiq Training Area near Tashkent and will be focused on counter-terrorism, an area in which the two countries share a common concern.

In the exercise, an Indian Army contingent will train along with Uzbekistan Army.

The exercise will enable the sharing of best practices and experiences between the Armed Forces of the two countries and would lead to greater operational effectiveness.

The statement informed that Singh invited Maj Gen Kurbanov to visit India to continue this high-level political-military dialogue between India and Uzbekistan.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, general bakhodir nizamovich kurbanov, defence engagement
Location: Uzbekistan, Toskent Shahri, Toskent


Latest From Nation

The protest march will begin from Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem Junction and will proceed towards Rama Talkies, Asilmetta, RTC Complex, GVMC building. (Photo: File)

Sand scarcity issue: JSP to take out long march against Andhra govt today

Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo: File)

EC appoints special expenditure observer for Jharkhand polls

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File)

'Won't rest till Andhra govt recalls order against media,' says Chandrababu Naidu

'Press Council of India moving a Suo-Moto on the draconian GO 2430 is a tight slap on the face of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which wants to harass journos and people voicing concerns on social media. We will continue to raise the issue at all platforms and not rest until the government recalls it,' Naidu tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Pak based terrorist groups maintain capability, intent to attack Indian targets'

The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. (Photo: File)

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 AM when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham