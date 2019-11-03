Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 'Pak based terr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Pak based terrorist groups maintain capability, intent to attack Indian targets'

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
The report said India continued to experience attacks from Pakistan based terrorist organisations.
The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. (Photo: File)
 The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Terrorist organisations based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have maintained the "capability and intent" to attack Indian and Afghan targets, a report by the US State Department said. 

"Regionally focused terrorist groups also remained a threat in 2018. Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba - which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) maintained the capability and intent to attack Indian and Afghan targets," the report titled "Country Reports on Terrorism 2018" said.

 

The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM, which it said "continued to operate, train, organise, and fundraise in Pakistan."

The report said India continued to experience attacks from Pakistan based terrorist organisations.

"Indian authorities blamed Pakistan for cross-border attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said while adding that it (India) continued to apply pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist organisations' operations within its borders.

The document by the US States Department accused Islamabad of not restricting the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network (HQN) from operating in the safe havens based in Pakistan.

"The government (Pakistan) failed to significantly limit Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan - and allowed candidates overtly affiliated with LeT front organizations to contest the July general elections," it said.

The report mentioned that Pakistan experienced numerous terrorist attacks in 2018 highlighting that militant and terrorist groups targeted civilians, journalists, community leaders, security forces, law enforcement agents, and schools killing and injuring hundreds.

"Religious minorities faced significant threats from terrorist groups. The following examples include some of the more destructive and high-profile attacks and demonstrate a variety of methods, targets, and perpetrators," it said.

It took note of critics arguing that military courts in Pakistan are not transparent and are being used to silence civil society activists.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lashkar-e-tayyiba, jaish-e-mohammad, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

'Press Council of India moving a Suo-Moto on the draconian GO 2430 is a tight slap on the face of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which wants to harass journos and people voicing concerns on social media. We will continue to raise the issue at all platforms and not rest until the government recalls it,' Naidu tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Won't rest till Andhra govt recalls order against media,' says Chandrababu Naidu

Amid the impasse over formation of new government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sundaysaid his party will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the chief minister's post. (Photo: File)

Talks with BJP only on CM's post: Sanjay Raut, Sena refuses to budge

'If political initiative had been taken at the prime minister's level, the Mahabharata of this Ramayana could have been avoided,' Godbole says in his new book on the Ayodhya dispute. (Photo: Representational)

Rao rejected MHA report on Ayodhya in 1992: Ex-home secy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 AM when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

'May form govt with NCP, Congress': Shiv Sena sends strong message to BJP

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove the majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Uddhav tour rain-hit areas amid impasse over govt formation

Fadnavis is in Akola on Sunday to meet farmers and review the crop damage caused in the district due to untimely rains. Thackeray is touring Aurangabad district on Sunday where he will take stock of the crop losses. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality bordering 'severe plus', schools in Noida shut for 2 days

Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Informed 121 Indians were snopped in second alert, claims WhatsApp

In a response to government’s claims about not informing regarding a privacy breach on the messaging app, Whatspp said the company had warned Indian authorities in September that 121 Indians were targets of a massive snoop through an Israeli spyware that broke into phones through the Facebook-owned app, said sources. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham