Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 Modi for equally ben ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi for equally beneficial trade

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Wants RCEP to cover services and investment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indian community in Bangkok on Saturday. The PM arrived in Thailand to attend the Asean-India summit and the summit meeting of 16 RCEP member nations. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indian community in Bangkok on Saturday. The PM arrived in Thailand to attend the Asean-India summit and the summit meeting of 16 RCEP member nations. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India will ensure that its concerns and interests are fully accommodated during the Regional Com-prehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting in Bangkok. He added that India would like to see that it gains in equal terms as it opens its market for other countries.

Mr Modi reached Bang-kok on Saturday to take part in the 16th Asean-India Summit on Sunday, and the 14th East Asia Summit and the 3rd Sum-mit meeting of nations negotiating a RCEP agreement on November 4.

 

“At the RCEP Summit, we will take stock of the progress in RCEP negotiations. We will consider all issues, including whether India’s concerns and interests in trade in goods, services and investments are being fully accommodated, during this summit,” PM Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

The RCEP, comprising the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries — India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — is engaged in negotiations for a free-trade pact.

The government is facing intense pressure from farmers and small industries as they feel India will be at a disadvantage if it signs the RCEP pact. While a section of domestic industries has raised serious concerns over tariff-related issues in the RCEP agreement, farmers have demanded that agriculture be kept out of the purview of RCEP since the free trade deal will bring down import duties on several agricultural commodities.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post published on Saturday, Mr Modi said that while India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome from the RCEP negotiations and its successful conclusion is in the interest of everyone involved, India seeks balance across goods, services and investments, and also within each pillar.

“We recognise the high ambitions of our partners on goods. We too would like a win-win outcome. We believe that for this, addressing our concerns over unsustainable trade deficits is important. It needs to be recognised that opening the vast Indian market must be matched by openings in some areas where our businesses can also benefit,” Mr Modi said in the interview.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Related Stories

Modi likely to expand Cabinet

Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee

Two govts are tapping my phone, says Mamata Banerjee

Sonia Gandhi

Congress: RCEP will hit India hard

'The government has totally failed to implement the Central government funding programmes and prevent the public from contracting diseases like malaria and dengue.

Health emergency in Telanagana state: N Ramchander Rao

Supreme Court of India

Convicted MP BJP MLA disqualified



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yediyurappa rejects Congress demand for his resignation

'It is foolishness. As an opposition leader, he does not know what he is speaking. Why should Amit Shah resign? They (rebel MLAs) were in Mumbai for two-and-a-half-months, how is he responsible? It shows that he, being in the Opposition, wants to take advantage of it (the situation),' Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Govt releases maps of UTs of J&K, Ladakh; Map of India depicting new UTs

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the UT of Ladakh consists of two districts of Kargil and Leh while the rest of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter)

'No single govt can be credited for India's ties with Thailand': PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as 'the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home.' (Photo: ANI)

SIT searches drain adjacent to Chinmayanad's ashram; recovers purse, exam paper

Sources said a purse, exam papers and some notes were among the things found from the drain located in the PS Kotwali area. (Photo: ANI)

'Indian economy under seige, govt in denial': Sonia on RCEP agreement

'As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial,' Sonia Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham