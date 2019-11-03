'May form govt with NCP, Congress': Shiv Sena sends strong message to BJP

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove the majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. (Photo: File | ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Sunday said it may form the government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress if BJP did not agree to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, partners in the incumbent government, are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, partners in the incumbent government, are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

As Shiv Sena stands firm on its demand, the BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadanvis will continue to be the chief minister for the entire term.

The party said it could claim to form the government if ally BJP could not prove majority on the floor of the Assembly, as it has the second-largest number of MLAs -- 56 -- and can smoothly run the government with the support of Congress and NCP.

"Being the second-largest party, Shiv Sena will claim to form the government after BJP fails to prove majority. Our tally will reach 170 with the help of NCP, Congress and others," the party said.

It said that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP having different ideologies will have to work on a plan in a coordinated manner to run the government.

"The way (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee ran the government in Delhi, everyone will have to move forward similarly. This will be interests of Maharashtra," the party said.

The party said the BJP would not have secured 105 seats had it not allied with Shiv Sena before the elections.

On Saturday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party would desert its "wait and watch mode" over the government formation.

He had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid speculations that Shiv Sena may claim to form the government with the support from NCP and Congress.

The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8.

State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has earlier said the state may head for the president's rule if the government is not formed before November 7.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while the Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

