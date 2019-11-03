KT Rama Rao tells GHMC to construct slip roads

Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao interacting with officials at a GHMC review meet in the city on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao instructed officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to take up the construction of slip roads on a war-footing to ensure that there are no traffic snarls and motorists have a hassle-free ride.

Mr Rao was speaking at a review meeting with town planning officials and representatives from the real estate industry on Saturday who presented him a detailed report.

Officials came up with a strategic plan of building new roads after taking inputs and recommendations from the citizens.

Earlier, the GHMC had invited suggestions from the citizens on where slip roads and link roads could be built which would improve the road network.

The GHMC received close to 300 suggestions. Most of the locations had already been identified by officials who had begun road-laying works. Mr Rama Rao instructed officials to speed up the work in busy locations on priority. Mr Rama Rao asked the GHMC zonal commissioners to designate special officers who would ensure rapid completion of road laying. In the meeting, Mr Rama Rao mentioned that the government was implementing the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, principal secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and representatives from various real estate industry organisations participated in the meeting.