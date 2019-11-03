Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 Delhi HC takes suo m ...
Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices and sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police commissioner and the chief secretary on the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel decided to conduct an urgent hearing on the issue after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident.

 

The bench initiated the proceedings at around 1 pm and issued notices to the authorities. It will take up the matter again at 3 pm.

The Delhi Police was represented by advocate Rahul Mehra, while senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation.

The court also issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi and all the bar associations of the Delhi district courts.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

After the meeting got over, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 pm, he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.

 

Tags: tis hazari court clash, delhi hc, sho, lawyer-police clash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


