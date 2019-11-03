Nation Current Affairs 03 Nov 2019 200 teams of Delhi t ...
200 teams of Delhi traffic police deployed for odd-even scheme implementation

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday.
The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday.
 The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday.

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme which will kick in from Monday morning to fight severe air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

 

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them. Two-hundred traffic points have been identified to implement the scheme which is being done in coordination with the transport department.

Fines will be exacted on the spot through e-challan system, they said. Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. Traffic head constables and officials above, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators, officials said.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

These restrictions will also apply to the vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states. Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution.

At 2 pm, the AQI was recorded in severe category at 489.

 

