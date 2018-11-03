search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Voting begins in Karnataka bypolls, litmus test for Congress-JDS coalition

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Bypolls to Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara Lok Sabha seats, and Ballari and Jamkhandi assembly seats began at 7 am. 
Congress and JD(S) leaders including CM HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah at a poll rally in Ballari. (Photo: DC/File)
 Congress and JD(S) leaders including CM HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah at a poll rally in Ballari. (Photo: DC/File)

Bengaluru: Voting for the bypolls to the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka began on Saturday, which is seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.

Bypolls to Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara Lok Sabha seats, and Ballari and Jamkhandi assembly segments began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. 

 

A total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations. There are a total 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. 

Counting of votes will be on Tuesday. Officials at the state chief electoral officer's office said a total of 1,502 polling stations had been declared as sensitive. 

More than 35,000 polling personnel will be on duty for the bypolls, in which 8,922 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used, they added. Senior police officials said elaborate security arrangements had been made in all the five constituencies. 

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), who came together in a post-poll alliance after the assembly elections in May threw up a hung House, have decided to fight the polls unitedly against the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

While the Congress has fielded its candidates in Jamkhandi and Ballari, the JDS is contesting in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding. The outcome of the by-elections is expected to have a bearing on the alliance between the two ruling parties for the parliamentary polls and also be a factor in determining the respective bargaining power.

The BJP, which has been questioning the longevity of the coalition government, has predicted its fall once the bypoll results are out. 

Among the prominent candidates in the fray is Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, who is expected to have a smooth sail in Ramanagara after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress. 

The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the developments in Ramanagara and requested it to "annul" the elections immediately. The bypolls brought to fore family politics with kin of several leaders being fielded. 

In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamagowda, son of former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, is pitted against Srikant Kulkarni of the BJP. In Shivamogga, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son, B Y Raghavendra, is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son, Madhu Bangarappa, of the JDS. 

In Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister, J Shantha, is fighting against V S Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider. In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JDS' Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in Dr Siddaramaiah, a retired Commercial Tax officer from the BJP. 

The announcement of the bypolls for the Lok Sabha seats came as a surprise to all the three major political parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and JD(S) -- who questioned the need for the exercise when the general elections are due early next year. 

The by-elections have been necessitated after Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and C S Puttaraju of the JDS (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the assembly in May this year. 

Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won. 

...
Tags: karnataka bypolls 2018, congress-jds coalition, rahul gandhi, cm hd kumaraswamy, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple no more $1 trillion company?

The Cupertino, California-based company blamed weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs for a disappointing forecast for sales in the run-up to Christmas that are crucial to results for consumer electronics producers.
 

They made these bricks are made using human urine

The grey bricks are produced in a lab over eight days using urine, calcium, sand and bacteria. Fertilizers are also produced during the processes. (Photo: University of Cape Town)
 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Restrictions to be enforced tonight for Sabarimala reopening on Monday

Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed last month against entry of young women in the 10-50 age group. (Photo: File | PTI)

Tough task for new Vizag Rural SP to deal with LWE

An officer of the 2011 batch of IPS, Babujee Attada, took charge as Superintendent of Police (Visakha Rural) in Vizag city on Friday. He succeeded Rahul Dev Sharma following a reshuffle in the IPS circle a few days back.

Vizianagaram sees water crisis in winter

Depleting water level at Thatipudi reservoir in Vizianagaram district. (DC)

Vijayawada: Maternity ward work incomplete

The temporary ward was proposed after a pregnant woman fell from the bed she was sharing with others and died.

Chennai: Stalin backs Rahul-Naidu in forging anti-BJP coalition

DMK president MK Stalin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham