search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UP man cheated in bitcoin scam, threatens to blow up Miami airport; arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 3, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
'I will come with AK-47, grenade, suicide belt and kill everyone,' the man said in his calls.
The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 3,000 but someone cheated him in the process, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI in the United States, but did not get a desired response. (Representational image)
 The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 3,000 but someone cheated him in the process, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI in the United States, but did not get a desired response. (Representational image)

Lucknow: An 18-year-old man was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) today for making several calls to US' Miami airport, threatening to blow it up, an official said.

Legal action has been initiated against him, senior ATS officer Asim Arun said.

 

"The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 3,000 but someone cheated him in the process, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI in the United States, but did not get a desired response," he said.

Frustrated, the accused made several calls to the Miami airport and threatened to attack it. "I will come with AK-47, grenade, suicide belt and kill everyone," the man said in his calls.

The FBI responded to the man's complaint and spoke with him, but he continued making threat calls to the Miami Airport using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Repeated calls were made between October 2 and October 31, the senior police officer said.

The accused was then traced by the UP police on the basis of his IP address. During interrogation, the man confessed to his crime, the senior ATS official said, adding that the man will now be charged in court.

The senior cop clarified that Section 41A of the CrPC or Code of Criminal Procedure does not require arrest.

The UP Anti-Terror Squad, addressed a press conference confirming the incident, but did not disclose the identity of the accused.

 

 

...
Tags: up police, bomb threat, bitcoin, miami airport
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

Men who exercise regularly have more stamina in bedroom

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lexus NX 300h vs BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60: Performance comparison

let's take a look at the powertrain of these SUVs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defamation complaint filed against Tharoor for 'scorpion' remark against PM Modi

Shashi Tharoor had stoked controversy last Sunday while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared PM Modi to 'a scorpion sitting on a Shivling'. (Photo: File)

Congress' Kharge moves SC against 'illegal' removal of CBI chief Verma

Kharge also said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has no power to act against the CBI director. (Photo: File)

SAD takes out protest march to seek justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital. (Photo: @Akali_Dal_/Twitter)

Modi vest or Nehru jacket? Company behind PM's gift to South Korean prez clears air

On October 31, South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted pictures of the sleeveless jackets, to be worn on a kurta. (Photo: Twitter | @TheBlueHouseENG)

Law on Ram temple possible, says former SC judge Chelameswar

The former judge made this statement while responding to a question at an interactive session hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham