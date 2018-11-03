Andhra teacher slits student's throat for rejecting his advances

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Kurnool government hospital. (Representational Image)

Kurnool: A Class 9 student was brutally attacked with a blade by her school teacher in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Saturday morning.

The Hindi teacher, Shankar, allegedly barged into the student’s home and tried to slit her throat for rejecting his advances.

The girl, in a state of shock, began to scream following which the neighbours rushed to rescue her.

The accused Shankar, who teaches Hindi at Rockwell High School in Bangarupeta area of Kurnool district, was caught, tied to a pole and was beaten up by locals.

Before they could call the police, Shankar, slashed his own throat.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Kurnool government hospital.

Police took Shankar to a hospital.

According to reports, minister of Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Ganta Srinivasa Rao has ordered to place the Hindi teacher under suspension.