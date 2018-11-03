RSS says ready for temple stir

Uttan (Maharashtra): The RSS on Friday said Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s declaration that the Ayodhya issue is not a priority and insisted that an ordinance would be needed if all options run out.

After a three-day RSS conclave here in Maharashtra, its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the organisation “will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the SC, there are restrictions.”

Mr Joshi added that the Ram temple issue was among the issues discussed when BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here. “We respect the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus,” Mr Joshi said while addressing a press conference after the National Executive meeting of the RSS here on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“The wait for the court’s verdict has been too long. Since the matter was listed on October 29, we felt Hindus would get good news before Diwali. But the Supreme Court deferred the hearing,” he said.

On October 29, the SC fixed the Ayodhya case for the first week of January 2019 before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. “We have our own priorities,” the court said.

“It is a matter of pain and anguish that an issue which Hindus consider their faith and sentiment is not in the priority list of the court... Hindus are feeling insulted,” Mr Joshi said.