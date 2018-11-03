search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RSS says ready for temple stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:04 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:04 am IST
Hindus feel insulted by Supreme Court stand.
Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS general secretary
 Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS general secretary

Uttan (Maharashtra): The RSS on Friday said Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s declaration that the Ayodhya issue is not a priority and insisted that an ordinance would be needed if all options run out.

After a three-day RSS conclave here in Maharashtra, its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the organisation “will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the SC, there are restrictions.”

 

Mr Joshi added that the Ram temple issue was among the issues discussed when BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here. “We respect the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus,” Mr Joshi said while addressing a press conference after the National Executive meeting of the RSS here on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“The wait for the court’s verdict has been too long. Since the matter was listed on October 29, we felt Hindus would get good news before Diwali. But the Supreme Court deferred the hearing,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple if needed. But since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions,” he added.

On October 29, the SC fixed the Ayodhya case for the first week of January 2019 before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. “We have our own priorities,” the court said.

“It is a matter of pain and anguish that an issue which Hindus consider their faith and sentiment is not in the priority list of the court... Hindus are feeling insulted,” Mr Joshi said.

...
Tags: rss, ayodhya, hindus, supreme court, mohan bhagwat, bhaiyyaji joshi
Location: India, Maharashtra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pallavi Gogoi raped in Jaipur hotel

M.J. Akbar

Angry over death of colleague from dengue, trainee cops in Bihar beat up seniors

Senior police officers said the constable had been receiving treatment at a hospital and was never denied leave. (Representational Image)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi in ‘awe’ as Centre clears appointment of 4 judges in 48 hrs

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also made important announcement that apex court would provide translated copies of its judgments to litigants in their mother tongue if they are unable to understand English. (Photo: File | ANI)

6 months after wedding, Tej Pratap files for divorce, cites 'compatibility issues'

Tej Pratap Yadav was married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress ‘blatantly lying' on Rafale for political gains: Reliance Group

'The Congress Party has today once again resorted to blatant lies and distorted facts to mount an unwarranted campaign of calumny and falsehoods against the Reliance Group and its Chairman Anil Ambani personally,' Reliance Group said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham