search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will have single phase polling on November 28.
Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh Masani, who is brother-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

"Madhya Pradesh does not need Shivraj but Nath. We all know how Chhindwara has been developed and is identified with Kamal Nath. The state also needs to be identified with him," Masani said.

"Rising unemployment and lack of industry are two major problems in the state and the Chouhan government has done nothing all these years," he added.

"BJP is now all about dynasty and nepotism. Most of the candidates fielded by BJP are sons and daughters of MLAs or MPs. Those who work for the party are being neglected for the sake of dynasty politics," he said.

He lashed out at the BJP for ignoring "kaamdars" (those who toil) at the cost of "naamdars" (big names), he said he should not be projected as a family member of Chouhan but only as his relative.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will have single phase polling on November 28.

...
Tags: sanjay singh masani, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh assembly elections, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Ours was a mismatch’: Tej Pratap Yadav on divorce within 6 months of marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav said he has not been on talking terms with his wife, Aishwarya Rai, for the past couple of months. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Have mercy on us; send him home': Sharda University student's parents appeal to ISIS

Sofi said that his son has joined the militant ranks against the will of his parents tantamount to their disobedience which is strictly forbidden by Islam. (Photo: Facebook/@kmrlife)

Forceful campaign by PM Modi won US waiver on buying Iran oil: Minister

Pradhan said India won the waiver largely due to a forceful campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

No point continuing: 'Stressed' Tej Pratap on divorce within 6 months of marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)

UP man cheated in bitcoin scam, threatens to blow up Miami airport; arrested

The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 3,000 but someone cheated him in the process, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI in the United States, but did not get a desired response. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham