search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Law on Ram temple possible, says former SC judge Chelameswar

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Justice (retired) Chelameswar said on Friday that the government could bring a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The former judge made this statement while responding to a question at an interactive session hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress. (Photo: File)
 The former judge made this statement while responding to a question at an interactive session hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On a day when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh declared that an ordinance could be brought for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar said that such a possibility cannot be ruled out.

Justice (retired) Chelameswar said on Friday that the government could bring a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya even when the dispute is before the Supreme Court, as there have been instances of the court's decisions being scuttled by the legislative process.  

 

The former judge made this statement while responding to a question at an interactive session hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress, an organisation affiliated to the Congress party, in Mumbai. Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor is chairman of the outfit and Congress leader Milind Deora is deputy chairman.

"Legally if it can happen (or not) is one aspect. Whether it will happen (or not) is another. I'm aware of instances that happened in the past where decisions of the Supreme Court were scuttled by the legislative process," he said.

He cited the example of the Karnataka assembly passing a law to overturn the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery water dispute and another similar instance related to inter-state water dispute between Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

"The nation should have opened up to these things much earlier... This (a law on Ram temple) is possible as we did not stop it then," he said.

Earlier this year, Justice Chelameswar was among four senior judges of the Supreme Court who went public with their objections about the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra's style of functioning. Current Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was also among the judges.

The RSS on Friday said that Hindus were feeling "insulted" by the Supreme Court's declaration that the Ayodhya issue is not a priority and insisted that an ordinance would be needed if all options run out.

After a three-day RSS conclave in Maharashtra, its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the organisation "will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions."

...
Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh (rss), ram temple, justice chelameswar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

Men who exercise regularly have more stamina in bedroom

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lexus NX 300h vs BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60: Performance comparison

let's take a look at the powertrain of these SUVs.
 

Innovative ways to serve your guest this Diwali

There is a whole new list of snacks that one can offer their guest this Diwali.
 

'I'm Me, Not Meat' billboards sweep nation for World Vegan Month

Billboards will remind everyone that one can spare sensitive aquatic animals agony of being suffocated, impaled, crushed, and cut open simply by choosing vegan meals.
 

Apple no more $1 trillion company?

The Cupertino, California-based company blamed weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs for a disappointing forecast for sales in the run-up to Christmas that are crucial to results for consumer electronics producers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra teacher slits student's throat for rejecting his advances

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Kurnool government hospital. (Representational Image)

World Bank chief hails India's jump on 'ease of doing business' index

In its annual report 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved on six of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. (Photo: File)

Australian tourist found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya, cops call it 'suicide'

The Australian tourist has been identified as Heath John. (Representational Image)

Rahul Gandhi a 'confused man', says Nirmala Sitharaman over Rafale charges

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to questions from reporters in Coimbatore on Gandhi's comments over the Rafale issue. (Photo: File)

Man-eater tigress Avni, believed to be behind 13 deaths, killed in Maharashtra

Post-mortem of Avni will be conducted at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham