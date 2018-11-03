search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav files for divorce

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Sources said family members are trying to resolve the issue after being informed about the development.
Tej Pratap Yadav
 Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna: In a major development on Friday RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav has submitted an application in a family court seeking a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai, eldest daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai on May 12 this year. The wedding was attended by several top political leaders including chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Sources said family members are trying to resolve the issue after being informed about the development.

 

“Tej Pratap has filed for a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai under the Hindu Marriage Act and has submitted an application under section 13 (A). He has cited compatibility issue as the reason for his divorce,” Tej Pratap Yadav’s lawyer said.

The development has come amid reports of a rift with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to run RJD in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav. RJD chief is serving a jail term in fodder scam cases and is currently being treated for various serious ailments in a Ranchi hospital.

“Tej Pratap took the step without consulting his family members. Even the bride’s father Chandrika Rai had no knowledge about the development. Lalu Yadav is also upset after he was informed about the issue,” a source informed.

...
Tags: tej pratap yadav, chandrika rai, seeking a divorce
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pallavi Gogoi raped in Jaipur hotel

M.J. Akbar

Angry over death of colleague from dengue, trainee cops in Bihar beat up seniors

Senior police officers said the constable had been receiving treatment at a hospital and was never denied leave. (Representational Image)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi in ‘awe’ as Centre clears appointment of 4 judges in 48 hrs

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also made important announcement that apex court would provide translated copies of its judgments to litigants in their mother tongue if they are unable to understand English. (Photo: File | ANI)

6 months after wedding, Tej Pratap files for divorce, cites 'compatibility issues'

Tej Pratap Yadav was married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress ‘blatantly lying' on Rafale for political gains: Reliance Group

'The Congress Party has today once again resorted to blatant lies and distorted facts to mount an unwarranted campaign of calumny and falsehoods against the Reliance Group and its Chairman Anil Ambani personally,' Reliance Group said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham