Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav files for divorce

Patna: In a major development on Friday RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav has submitted an application in a family court seeking a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai, eldest daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai on May 12 this year. The wedding was attended by several top political leaders including chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sources said family members are trying to resolve the issue after being informed about the development.

“Tej Pratap has filed for a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai under the Hindu Marriage Act and has submitted an application under section 13 (A). He has cited compatibility issue as the reason for his divorce,” Tej Pratap Yadav’s lawyer said.

The development has come amid reports of a rift with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to run RJD in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav. RJD chief is serving a jail term in fodder scam cases and is currently being treated for various serious ailments in a Ranchi hospital.

“Tej Pratap took the step without consulting his family members. Even the bride’s father Chandrika Rai had no knowledge about the development. Lalu Yadav is also upset after he was informed about the issue,” a source informed.