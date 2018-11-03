Journalist says MJ Akbar raped her

New Delhi: A US-based editor of a leading media house has accused former Union minister M.J. Akbar of raping her in India 23 years ago, saying he used his position as the editor-in-chief of a newspaper, The Asian Age, to prey on her, an allegation denied by his lawyer.

Pallavi Gogoi, the chief business editor of National Public Radio (NPR), detailed the “most painful memories” of her life in an article in The Washington Post.

“What I am about to share are the most painful memories of my life. I have shelved them away for 23 years,” she said, detailing how Akbar physically and mentally harassed her for years.

Akbar denied the accusations claiming he had a consensual relationship with her but it ended “perhaps not on the best note”.

In a separate statement, his wife Mallika Akbar dismissed Gogoi's accusations as a “lie”.