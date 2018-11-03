search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Journalist says MJ Akbar raped her

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:03 am IST
In a separate statement, his wife Mallika Akbar dismissed Gogoi's accusations as a “lie”.
MJ Akbar
 MJ Akbar

New Delhi: A US-based editor of a leading media house has accused former Union minister M.J. Akbar of raping her in India 23 years ago, saying he used his position as the editor-in-chief of a newspaper, The Asian Age, to prey on her, an allegation denied by his lawyer.

Pallavi Gogoi, the chief business editor of National Public Radio (NPR), detailed the “most painful memories” of her life in an article in The Washington Post.

 

“What I am about to share are the most painful memories of my life. I have shelved them away for 23 years,” she said, detailing how Akbar physically and mentally harassed her for years.

Akbar denied the accusations claiming he had a consensual relationship with her but it ended “perhaps not on the best note”.

In a separate statement, his wife Mallika Akbar dismissed Gogoi's accusations as a “lie”.

...
Tags: mj akbar, us-based editor, raped
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pallavi Gogoi raped in Jaipur hotel


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pallavi Gogoi raped in Jaipur hotel

M.J. Akbar

Angry over death of colleague from dengue, trainee cops in Bihar beat up seniors

Senior police officers said the constable had been receiving treatment at a hospital and was never denied leave. (Representational Image)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi in ‘awe’ as Centre clears appointment of 4 judges in 48 hrs

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also made important announcement that apex court would provide translated copies of its judgments to litigants in their mother tongue if they are unable to understand English. (Photo: File | ANI)

6 months after wedding, Tej Pratap files for divorce, cites 'compatibility issues'

Tej Pratap Yadav was married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress ‘blatantly lying' on Rafale for political gains: Reliance Group

'The Congress Party has today once again resorted to blatant lies and distorted facts to mount an unwarranted campaign of calumny and falsehoods against the Reliance Group and its Chairman Anil Ambani personally,' Reliance Group said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham