search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Instead of building statues, govt should focus on education, health, says AAP

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Instead of installing such tall statues, tax-payers' money should be spent on ending poverty and unemployment, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.
The AAP leader cited an example of the 210-metre statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji's proposed to be built in the Arabian sea off Mumbai, and asked whether spending huge money on such projects was necessary when the country was grappling with several serious issues. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The AAP leader cited an example of the 210-metre statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji's proposed to be built in the Arabian sea off Mumbai, and asked whether spending huge money on such projects was necessary when the country was grappling with several serious issues. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bhopal: Days after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, the tallest in the world, was unveiled in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said instead of installing such statues, the government should focus on key issues like poverty alleviation, improving education and health care.

"After the installation of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed to build a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. A sudden competition is taking place in the country on the issue," National spokesman AAP and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

 

Instead of installing such tall statues, the tax-payers' hard-earned money should be spent on ending poverty and unemployment, improving education and health care, which are major problems faced by the nation, he added.

The AAP leader cited an example of the 210-metre statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji's proposed to be built in the Arabian sea off Mumbai, and asked whether spending huge money on such projects was necessary when the country was grappling with several serious issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently unveiled the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat.

"The country will achieve nothing from this kind of competition as tomorrow someone else may construct a 250-metre statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar or 300-metre statue of Maharana Pratap," Singh said.

When asked about AAP's poll prospects in Madhya Pradesh, he said his party has bright chances as the Congress was "not an alternative" to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"If AAP is voted to power, we will implement the Delhi government model in MP in sectors like power, water, health and education," he said.

...
Tags: sardar patel statue, statue of unity, sanjay singh, aam aadmi party (aap)
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi Court directs police to hand over documents to Tharoor

The police, represented by public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, told the court that fresh copies will be given to Tharoor, after which the court fixed the mater for further hearing on December 1. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bid to revive insurgency in Punjab through ‘external linkages’: Army chief

He was addressing a gathering of senior Army officers, defence experts and former senior officials of government and police at a seminar here on ‘Changing Contours of Internal Security in India: Trends and Responses’. (Photo: File)

Assam bandh against killing evokes mixed response

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) activists take part in a protest against the killing of innocent people in Tinsukia District of Assam on Friday evening, in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress

Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Ours was a mismatch’: Tej Pratap Yadav on divorce within 6 months of marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav said he has not been on talking terms with his wife, Aishwarya Rai, for the past couple of months. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham