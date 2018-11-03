search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Have mercy on us; send him home': Sharda University student's parents appeal to ISIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Nov 3, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Ehtesham, a first-year student at Sharda University, went missing on Oct 28 after he left campus with official permission to go to Delhi.
Sofi said that his son has joined the militant ranks against the will of his parents tantamount to their disobedience which is strictly forbidden by Islam. (Photo: Facebook/@kmrlife)
 Sofi said that his son has joined the militant ranks against the will of his parents tantamount to their disobedience which is strictly forbidden by Islam. (Photo: Facebook/@kmrlife)

Srinagar: The family of Ehtesham Bilal Sofi, the 17-year-old student of Sharda University in Greater Noida who has reportedly joined the ranks of Islamic State Jammu Kashmir (ISJK), an outfit influenced by the ISIS ideology, on Saturday appealed him to shun the gun and return home.

His father Bilal Ahmad Sofi with folded hands made a fervent appeal to the outfit to allow his son to return home. “He is young and naive and should be allowed to return to his parents. The entire family has been devastated after learning about him having turned to the gun,” he told reporters at his residence in Srinagar’s Khanyar area.

 

Sofi said that his son has joined the militant ranks against the will of his parents tantamount to their disobedience which is strictly forbidden by Islam. “According to Islam, the heaven lies under the feet of mother and the father is the door to it (heaven),” he sought to remind his son in a bid to persuade him to return home. He added, “Also your mother has fallen ill as she is in a state of shock and disbelief and has not eaten anything since you went missing.”

Ehtesham, a first-year student at Sharda University, went missing on October 28 after he left the campus with official permission to go to Delhi.

Earlier on October 4, he was mistakenly roughed up during a scuffle between Indian and Afghan students in the campus. A missing complaint was registered in the case at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida as well as at Khanyar police station in Srinagar.

On Friday, social media posts carrying purported pictures of Ehtesham claimed that he has joined the ISJK. The pictures on social media showed him dressed in a black outfit and standing close to the ISIS flag and announced he had joined the ISJK.

Former chief minister and vice president of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, termed Ehtesham’s joining the radical militant outfit as “hugely worrying”. He tweeted, “If this is genuine it’s hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences.”

He added that it was more tragic if the assault at Sharda University led him to choose the path of militants. “If what happened to him at #ShardaUniversity has lead him to choose such a destructive path it’s even more tragic. One more life on the path to ruin and one more family in turmoil,” Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.com.

The police officials here said that they have taken cognizance of Ehtesham’s joining the JKIS and begun investigations into the case. Earlier the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said it has been tracking the case since October 28 and has taken cognisance of the photos.

"We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir police. We are tracking the footprints of the boy from Greater Noida to Kashmir," Inspector General, ATS, Asim Arun told PTI.

Ehtesham’s family said in an appeal to the militants said. “For Allah’s sake send him home. Have mercy on us”.

...
Tags: kashmiri student joins militant outfit, ehtesham bilal sofi, jammu and kashmir police, isis
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

Men who exercise regularly have more stamina in bedroom

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Forceful campaign by PM Modi won US waiver on buying Iran oil: Minister

Pradhan said India won the waiver largely due to a forceful campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

No point continuing: 'Stressed' Tej Pratap on divorce within 6 months of marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)

UP man cheated in bitcoin scam, threatens to blow up Miami airport; arrested

The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 3,000 but someone cheated him in the process, following which he lodged a complaint with the FBI in the United States, but did not get a desired response. (Representational image)

Defamation complaint filed against Tharoor for 'scorpion' remark against PM Modi

Shashi Tharoor had stoked controversy last Sunday while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared PM Modi to 'a scorpion sitting on a Shivling'. (Photo: File)

Congress' Kharge moves SC against 'illegal' removal of CBI chief Verma

Kharge also said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has no power to act against the CBI director. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham