Nation, Current Affairs

Australian tourist found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya, cops call it 'suicide'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
A suicide note has been recovered in which Heath John had asked police to inform about his death to his sister in Australia.
The Australian tourist has been identified as Heath John. (Representational Image)
Bodh Gaya: An Australian tourist was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

The tourist has been identified as Heath John.

 

Police said that 33-year-old Heath has committed suicide. “It’s a case of suicide,” Hindustan Times quoted Gaya senior police superintendent Rajiv Kumar Mishra as saying.

Mishra added that a suicide note has been recovered in which Heath had asked police to inform about his death to his sister in Australia.

Ruling out the possibility of murder, Police said they have informed Heath’s father about his death. Police got his father’s number from the suicide note.

Heath’s bag, a diary and water bottle was also recovered by the police from the spot.

The senior police official said that Heath had come to India in June on a two-day trip, but overstayed.

According to reports, the body of Heath was spotted by locals passing by the forest on Saturday morning. Police rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed.

Tags: bodh gaya, tourist dead, foreign national dead, suicide
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya




