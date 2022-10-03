  
Munugode bypoll on November 3

 The bye-election for the Munugode Assembly seat will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The bye-election for the Munugode Assembly seat will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6 and November 8 has been scheduled as the day by when the entire process of the bypoll would have to be completed.

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3.

Apart from Munugode, bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

Nominations for the Munugode bypoll can be filed till October 14, and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is October 17, according to the ECI press release.

