  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2022 Lakhimpur Kheri viol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Victims' families awaiting justice, says Tikait

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 3, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 11:39 am IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file image)
 BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file image)

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are yet to get justice, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, announcing that farmers will assemble across the country on Monday to mark the incident's first anniversary.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday evening, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said the nation will never forget the violence that took place in Tikunia village on this day last year and claimed eight lives.

Tikait will take part in religious programmes at the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara in Tikunia on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the violence.

Farmers were staging a protest in Tikunia village on October 3 last year against a visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when four of them were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars. In the subsequent violence, four others including two BJP workers and a journalist were killed.

"The families of the victims are yet to get justice," Tikait said.

It was a week of peace. The violence that broke out claimed the lives of eight people. It was unfortunate, he said.

"Farmers of the country will never forget the incident. They will assemble across the nation to mark its first anniversary on October 3," he added.

The BKU leader blamed the state government for the delay in justice.

"The ruling dispensation neither believes in the legal system nor the Constitution and misused its power," he alleged.

Asked about the future course of action, Tikait said, "People can only raise their voices and the rest is up to the government."

Referring to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) three-day protest here in August over the delay in delivery of justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, he said over 50,000 farmers came together and put forth their demands. They were assured that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister or concerned officials will talk to them but nothing materialised.

"In fact, even the authorities are helpless as the whole system is run from Delhi, which dictates Lucknow," he claimed.

On his way to the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara, Tikait will stop over at the residence of two Dalit sisters whose bodies were found hanging from a tree on September 14 after they were allegedly gang-raped and murdered last month in the Nighasan area.

...
Tags: bku leader rakesh tikait, lakhimpur kheri violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Related Stories

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT files chargesheet, Union minister's son named accused

Latest From Nation

The bye-election for the Munugode Assembly seat will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday. (Representational image: PTI)

Munugode bypoll on November 3

Madireddy Pratap, Director General of AP Disaster Response and Fire Services (Image credit: http://fireservices.ap.gov.in)

AP govt brings out new safety guidelines to check industrial accidents

Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a foreign aircraft with its origin in Iran that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace. (Representational image:ANI)

Bomb threat in China-bound jet over Indian airspace, IAF on alert

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram’ while receiving phone calls instead of ‘Hello.’ The campaign was launched at Wardha on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and coincides with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ (Representational Image)

Maha BJP wants all to say hello to vande mataram



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China

Asia’s third-largest economy not only offers cheap labor, but also a talent pool of largely English-speaking workers, even though rickety infrastructure keeps many investors away. (Representational image: PTI file)

Modi to speak at SCO meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Samarkand, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conclave. (PTI)

Rajiv assassination case: SC notice to Centre, TN on Nalini's plea seeking release

Supreme Court (PTI)

Farm law is not an ongoing issue: SC on plea seeking permission to hold satyagraha

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nepal, India begin joint commission meeting on water resources

Top officials of India and Nepal on Wednesday began a three-day meeting to discuss bilateral issues related to water resources. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->