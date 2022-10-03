  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2022 Counter critics of G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Counter critics of Gandhian principles in a befitting manner: CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 1:50 am IST
KCR says statehood movement was inspired by Gandhi’s non-violence mantra and quest for truth. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande
Hyderabad: People with a dwarf mindset can never become Mahatmas, said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao while unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the Gandhi General Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. 

He said that irrespective of the numerous attempts made by certain sections to demean Gandhian ideologies, they would not succeed. Asking intellectuals and scholars not to tolerate such attempts, the Chief Minister urged them to condemn attacks on Gandhian philosophy and principles.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the over five-tonne 16-feet Gandhi statue installed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at the hospital premises in Musheerabad, Rao said that the state government had drawn motivation from Gandhian principles and was going forward with focus on truth, non-violence and harmony as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. Rao said that it was Gandhian principles that motivated him to lead the fight for Telangana statehood.

The Chief Minister said that initiatives like Palle and Pattana Pragathi were based on Gandhian development thoughts.

“It is our responsibility to counter and condemn unwarranted criticism of Gandhian principles. Mahatma Gandhi’s good work should be promoted,’’ he said. He said Gandhi’s philosophy will remain relevant forever.

Chandrashekar Rao said October 2 was also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. He regretted that Shastri’s ideology was put on the backburner.

"Both jawans and farmers were ignored. While the jawans are opposed to the Agnipath scheme, farmers are fighting for minimum support price (MSP)", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the UN had recognised Mahatma Gandhi as the ‘Man of the Millennium’ and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind well into the future.

Tags: gandhi hospital, jai jawan jai kisan, lal bahadur sashtri, kcr unveils gandhi statue
Location: India, Telangana


